Recent DNA studies only scratch the surface of complex Pinoy genetics

DNA—or deoxyribonucleic acid—is not just the double-helical structure that codes genetic traits. It is also the repository of the biological history of a species.
Population-based genetic studies, for instance, have provided evidence that many Filipino groups share a genetic ancestry with the aborigines of Australia, from whom they may have been separated by the Austronesian expansion.
Research using DNA sequences of different individuals also show that Filipinos from over 100 ethno-linguistic groups spread across 18 regions of the Philippines are genetically distant from each other and from people in their regions' city centers.
However, the same data showed scientists that people from city centers, regardless of which region they come from, are genetically close to each other.
The data, acquired from studying parts of our genetic code, only scratches the genetic surface of a very complicated population.
Imagine what secrets we could uncover by sequencing complete sets of DNA.
