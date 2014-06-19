Next Gen Sequencing Applications

Next-Generation Sequencing: Methodology and ApplicationNext-generation sequencing (NGS), also known as high-throughput sequencing, is the catch-all term used to describe a number of different modern sequencing technologies including:
- Illumina (Solexa) sequencing
- Roche 454 sequencing
- Ion torrent: Proton / PGM sequencing
- SOLiD sequencing
Everyone knows by now that the applications of NGS or Nex-Generation Sequencing, has already proved worthy of it's time, effort and applications. Most recently, in the news:
Next-gen sequencing IDs rare infection, saves boy's life
A 14 year old boys life was saved thanks to NGS or Next Gen Sequencing.
In just two days, using experimental genomic sequencing technology, Chiu had an answer: leptospira. It's a rare bacterial infection - so rare that it would eventually take the U.S. Centers for Disease Control four months to confirm the diagnosis - that fortunately for the boy was very treatable.
To solve the mystery, Chiu's team used a diagnostic tool known as "next-generation sequencing," which allows scientists to very quickly read and analyze the genetic makeup of an organism. Their rapid diagnosis of Joshua was one of the first examples of using the sequencing technology in a setting outside a lab.
"I feel the diagnosis could not have been made in this boy's case without next-generation sequencing. It definitely wouldn't have been in time," said Chiu, the paper's senior author and head of the viral diagnostics laboratory at UCSF.
You can read the whole article here
