Whole-Genome Sequencing Now Possible for IVF

Since the first in vitro fertilization (IVF) birth in 1978 more than 5 million babies have been born using this method. In order to alleviate added stress for couples already experiencing difficulties to conceive, fertility scientists utilize pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) techniques to detect large chromosomal abnormalities or gene mutations that are passed along by parents to the IVF embryos.
Unfortunately, it is not possible to systematically scan the entire genome of the embryo in order to detect spontaneous mutations. However, scientists from Complete Genomics, Reprogenetics, and the NYU Fertility Center believe they may have solved that problem.
Scientists from the collaboration have developed a whole-genome sequencing method that uses 5- to 10-cell biopsies from the in vitro embryos to scan for potentially detrimental mutations.
The results from this study were published online in Genome Research in an article entitled "Detection and phasing of single base de novo mutations in biopsies from human in vitro fertilized embryos by advanced whole-genome sequencing".
Investigators sequenced three biopsies from two IVF embryos and searched for de novo mutations, those that emerge spontaneously in the egg or sperm and are not inherited by parental genes. Spontaneous mutations are believed to play a significant role in many congenital disorders such as autism, epilepsy, and some severe forms of intellectual disability.
"Because each individual carries on average less than 100 de novo mutations, being able to detect and assign parent of origin for these mutations, which are the cause of many diseases, required this extremely low error rate," said co-authors Brock Peters, Ph.D., director of research and Radoje Drmanac, Ph.D., CSO at Complete Genomics.
